LivePerson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Monday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $59.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, LivePerson said it expects revenue in the range of $56 million to $59 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $230 million to $240 million.

