Live Nation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Nation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2025, 4:27 PM

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $243.4 million.

The Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The ticket seller and concert promoter posted revenue of $7.01 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.8 billion.

