Lipocine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its second quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $622,800 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $623,000.

