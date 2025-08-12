Lineage Cell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.5…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $2.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 million.

