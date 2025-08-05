Limbach: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Tuesday reported profit of $7.8 million in…

WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Tuesday reported profit of $7.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warrendale, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $142.2 million in the period.

Limbach expects full-year revenue in the range of $650 million to $680 million.

