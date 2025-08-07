Lilly: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $5.66 billion. The…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $5.66 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $6.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.61 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $15.56 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.75 billion.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $21.75 to $23 per share, with revenue in the range of $60 billion to $62 billion.

