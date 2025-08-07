Ligand: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $4.8 million.…

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $4.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jupiter, Florida-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $47.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.6 million.

Ligand expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.70 to $7 per share, with revenue in the range of $200 million to $225 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGND

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.