Lifeway: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.2 million in its second quarter.

The Morton Grove, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share.

The dairy and cheese company posted revenue of $53.9 million in the period.

