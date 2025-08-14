Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Lifeward: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Lifeward: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2025, 8:08 AM

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents.

The maker of wearable robotic exoskeletons that help paralyzed patients walk posted revenue of $5.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFWD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up