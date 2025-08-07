LifeStance Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.8…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its second quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The outpatient mental health services provider posted revenue of $345.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $345.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, LifeStance Health said it expects revenue in the range of $345 million to $365 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.