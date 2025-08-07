Lifecore Biomedical: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million…

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Chaska, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring gains, came to 10 cents per share.

The agricultural and food packaging products company posted revenue of $36.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $38.7 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $128.9 million.

