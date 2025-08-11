Life360: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Life360 Inc. (LIF) on Monday reported earnings of $7 million…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Life360 Inc. (LIF) on Monday reported earnings of $7 million in its second quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The maker of location sharing mobile applications posted revenue of $115.4 million in the period.

Life360 expects full-year revenue in the range of $462 million to $482 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.