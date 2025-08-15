LG Display: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — LG Display Co. (LPL) on Thursday reported profit…

The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share.

The maker of monitors and panels for TVs, phones and other products posted revenue of $3.99 billion in the period.

