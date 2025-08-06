Lexicon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $28.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.5 million.

