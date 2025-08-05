Lemonade: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43.9 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43.9 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 81 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $164.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lemonade said it expects revenue in the range of $183 million to $186 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $710 million to $715 million.

