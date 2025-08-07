LegalZoom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $266,000…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $266,000 in its second quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The online platform for legal services posted revenue of $192.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, LegalZoom said it expects revenue in the range of $182 million to $184 million.

