Lattice: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.9 million.

The Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $124 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lattice expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 30 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $128 million to $138 million for the fiscal third quarter.

