Lantheus Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $78.8 million.…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $78.8 million.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.57 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $378 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $388.7 million.

Lantheus Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNTH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.