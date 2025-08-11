L.B. Foster: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Monday reported net income of $2.9 million in its…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Monday reported net income of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 27 cents.

The railroad track manufacturer posted revenue of $143.6 million in the period.

L.B. Foster expects full-year revenue in the range of $535 million to $555 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSTR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.