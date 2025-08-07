Kura Oncology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Thursday reported a loss of $66.1 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Thursday reported a loss of $66.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $15.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.9 million.

