Kulicke and Soffa: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $148.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Kulicke and Soffa said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $180 million.

