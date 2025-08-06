Kronos Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigments posted revenue of $494.4 million in the period.

