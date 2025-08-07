Krispy Kreme: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $435.3 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $435.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.55. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The doughnut wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $379.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.4 million.

