Kratos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.9 million.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The military contractor posted revenue of $351.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Kratos said it expects revenue in the range of $315 million to $325 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion.

