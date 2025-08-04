Kosmos Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Monday reported a loss of $87.7 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Monday reported a loss of $87.7 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 19 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $393.5 million in the period.

