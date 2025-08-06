Kornit Digital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.5 million…

ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rosh-Haayin, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The digital textile printer posted revenue of $49.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Kornit Digital said it expects revenue in the range of $49 million to $55 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRNT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.