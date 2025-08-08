Koppers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Friday reported profit of $16.4 million in its second…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Friday reported profit of $16.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.48 per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $504.8 million in the period.

Koppers expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $2 billion.

