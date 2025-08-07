Kontoor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Thursday reported profit of $73.9 million in…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Thursday reported profit of $73.9 million in its second quarter.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.21 per share.

The maker of Wrangler and Lee apparel posted revenue of $658.3 million in the period.

Kontoor expects full-year earnings to be $5.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.09 billion to $3.12 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KTB

