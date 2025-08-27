Kohl’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $153 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.48 billion.

Kohl’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 80 cents per share.

