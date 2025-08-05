Knife River: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Knife River Corp. (KNF) on Tuesday reported profit of $50.6 million in…

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Knife River Corp. (KNF) on Tuesday reported profit of $50.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bismarck, North Dakota-based company said it had net income of 89 cents.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $833.8 million in the period.

Knife River expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.