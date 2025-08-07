Kingsway Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The merchant bank posted revenue of $30.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KFS

