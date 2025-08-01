Kimberly-Clark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $509 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $509 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.92 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue posted revenue of $4.16 billion in the period.

