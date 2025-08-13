Kimball Electronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Wednesday reported net income of $6.6 million…

The Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $380.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

Kimball Electronics expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KE

