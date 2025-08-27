Key Tronic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — Key Tronic Corp. (KTCC) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — Key Tronic Corp. (KTCC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Spokane Valley, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $110.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.3 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $467.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KTCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KTCC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.