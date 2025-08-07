Kenvue: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $420 million. The…

The Summit, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The consumer health company posted revenue of $3.84 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.86 billion.

Kenvue expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.05 per share.

