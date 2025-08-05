Kemper: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $72.6 million. On a per-share…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $72.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMPR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.