Kelly Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $19 million.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

