KB Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) on Thursday reported net income of $1.24 billion in its second quarter.

The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based bank said it had earnings of $3.16 per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $6.24 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $3.26 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

