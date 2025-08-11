Karyopharm Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Monday reported a loss of $37.3 million…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Monday reported a loss of $37.3 million in its second quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $4.32 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.80 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $37.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KPTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KPTI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.