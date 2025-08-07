Karat Packing: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — CHINO, Calif. (AP) — Karat Packing Inc. (KRT) on Thursday reported net income of $10.9 million…

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — CHINO, Calif. (AP) — Karat Packing Inc. (KRT) on Thursday reported net income of $10.9 million in its second quarter.

The Chino, California-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $124 million in the period.

