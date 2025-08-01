Kansas City Life: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (KCLI) on Friday reported a…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (KCLI) on Friday reported a loss of $28.1 million in its second quarter.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of $2.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $122.3 million in the period.

