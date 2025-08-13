Kamada: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.4 million. On…

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had net income of 13 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $44.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMDA

