K12: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $51.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.29 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $653.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $628.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $287.9 million, or $5.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.41 billion.

