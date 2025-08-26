JOYY: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (JOYY) on Tuesday reported profit of $60.8 million in its second quarter.…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (JOYY) on Tuesday reported profit of $60.8 million in its second quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $507.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, JOYY said it expects revenue in the range of $525 million to $539 million.

