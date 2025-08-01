Johnson Outdoor: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Friday reported earnings of $7.7 million in…

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Friday reported earnings of $7.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share.

The outdoor gear company posted revenue of $180.7 million in the period.

