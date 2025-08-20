John B. Sanfilippo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) on Wednesday reported earnings of…

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $13.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share.

The peanut and tree nut producer posted revenue of $269.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.9 million, or $5.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

