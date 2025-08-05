J&J Snack Foods: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Tuesday reported profit of $44.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The Mt. Laurel, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2 per share.
The drink and snack maker posted revenue of $454.3 million in the period.
