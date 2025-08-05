JELD-WEN: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.5 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $823.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $812.9 million.

JELD-WEN expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion.

