JBT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.4 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.49 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The food processing and transportation services company posted revenue of $934.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $898.8 million.

JBT expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.45 to $6.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion.

