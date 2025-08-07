Jamf Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $176.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Jamf Holding said it expects revenue in the range of $176 million to $178 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $701 million to $704 million.

